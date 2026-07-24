Logan Webb And Giants Face Angels On July 24

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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