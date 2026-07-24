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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Face Angels On July 24

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Webb has -166 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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