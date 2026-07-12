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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 12

Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .215 BA, .276 OBP and .311 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 20 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (8-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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