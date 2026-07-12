Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 12

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .215 BA, .276 OBP and .311 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 20 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (8-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.