Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Take On Rockies On June 3

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .200 BA, .292 OBP and .283 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .575 and he has scored 14 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Michael Lorenzen (2-7) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.