Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Rockies On June 2

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .200 BA, .292 OBP and .283 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .575 and he has scored 14 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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