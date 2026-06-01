Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Rockies On June 1

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .207 BA, .301 OBP and .293 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 14 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Kyle Freeland (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together an 8.08 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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