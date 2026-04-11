Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Reds On April 11

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .222 BA, .341 OBP and .222 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.