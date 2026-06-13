Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Take On Rays On June 13

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .220 BA, .297 OBP and .326 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 16 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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