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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On July 8

Logan O'Hoppe and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .228 BA, .288 OBP and .330 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 20 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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