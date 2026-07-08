Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On July 8

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .228 BA, .288 OBP and .330 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 20 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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