Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Giants On July 26

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .216 BA, .278 OBP and .304 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 20 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

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