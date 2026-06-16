Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Diamondbacks On June 16

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .221 BA, .295 OBP and .329 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 16 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (5-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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