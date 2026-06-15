Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 15

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .221 BA, .296 OBP and .324 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 16 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.