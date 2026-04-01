Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Cubs On April 1

O'Hoppe had a .213 BA, .258 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .629 and he scored 35 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 43 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.

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