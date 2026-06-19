Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Athletics On June 19
Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, June 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Hoppe is hitting for a .231 BA, .301 OBP and .340 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 17 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.
Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.