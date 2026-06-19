Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Athletics On June 19

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .231 BA, .301 OBP and .340 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 17 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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