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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Athletics On June 19

Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, June 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .231 BA, .301 OBP and .340 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 17 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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