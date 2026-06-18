Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Athletics On June 18
Logan O'Hoppe and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Hoppe is hitting for a .235 BA, .306 OBP and .346 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 17 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
The Athletics are sending Gage Jump (2-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.