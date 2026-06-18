Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Face Athletics On June 18

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .235 BA, .306 OBP and .346 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 17 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics are sending Gage Jump (2-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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