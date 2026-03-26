Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Take On Astros On March 26
Logan O'Hoppe and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Daikin Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Hoppe had a .213 BA, .258 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .629 and he scored 35 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 43 runs.
Hunter Brown makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.