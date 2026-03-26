Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Take On Astros On March 26

O'Hoppe had a .213 BA, .258 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .629 and he scored 35 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 43 runs.

Hunter Brown makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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