Logan Henderson And Brewers Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 4

Henderson is 5-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing two hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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