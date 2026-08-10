Logan Henderson And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 10

Henderson is 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.