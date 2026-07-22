Logan Henderson And Brewers Play Mets On July 22

Henderson is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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