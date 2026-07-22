Logan Henderson And Brewers Play Mets On July 22
Logan Henderson will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets at American Family Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Henderson is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.