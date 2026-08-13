Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Yankees On Aug. 13

Gilbert is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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