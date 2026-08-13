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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Yankees On Aug. 13

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -146 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Gilbert is 8-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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