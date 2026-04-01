Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Yankees On April 1

Gilbert is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.