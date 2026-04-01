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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Yankees On April 1

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gilbert is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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