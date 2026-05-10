Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play White Sox On May 10

Gilbert is 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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