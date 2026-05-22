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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Royals On May 22

Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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