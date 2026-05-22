Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Royals On May 22

Gilbert is 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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