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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Red Sox On June 21

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -134 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gilbert is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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