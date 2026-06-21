Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Red Sox On June 21

Gilbert is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.