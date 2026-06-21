Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Red Sox On June 20

Gilbert is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.