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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Rays On July 11

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +130 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gilbert is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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