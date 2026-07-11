Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Rays On July 11

Gilbert is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.