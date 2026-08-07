Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Rays On Aug. 7

Gilbert is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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