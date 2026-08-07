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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Rays On Aug. 7

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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