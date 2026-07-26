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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Rangers On July 26

Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gilbert is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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