Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Rangers On July 26

Gilbert is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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