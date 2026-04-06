Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Rangers On April 6
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, April 6 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Gilbert is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.