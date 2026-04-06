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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Rangers On April 6

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, April 6 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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