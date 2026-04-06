Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Rangers On April 6

Gilbert is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.