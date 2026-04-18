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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Rangers On April 18

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gilbert is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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