Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Rangers On April 18

Gilbert is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.