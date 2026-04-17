Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On April 17

Gilbert is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.