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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On April 17

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -106 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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