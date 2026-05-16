Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Padres On May 16

Gilbert is 2-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.