Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Orioles On June 9

Gilbert is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.