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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Orioles On June 9

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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