Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Orioles On June 16

Gilbert is 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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