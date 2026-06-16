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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Orioles On June 16

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -140 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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