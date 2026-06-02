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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 2

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +100 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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