Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 2

Gilbert is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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