Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 2
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +100 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gilbert is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up five hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.