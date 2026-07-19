Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Giants On July 19
Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -111 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gilbert is 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.