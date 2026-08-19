Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 19
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has -115 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gilbert is 9-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing four hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.