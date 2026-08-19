Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 19

Gilbert is 9-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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