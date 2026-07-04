Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Blue Jays On July 4

Gilbert is 6-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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