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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Blue Jays On July 4

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gilbert is 6-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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