Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Astros On April 12

Gilbert is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.