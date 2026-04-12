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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Take On Astros On April 12

Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +112 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gilbert is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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