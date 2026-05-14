Liam Hicks And Marlins Square Off Against Twins On May 14

Hicks is hitting for a .295 BA, .354 OBP and .527 SLG with an 8.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 21 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs (1st in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews will start for the Twins, his first of the season.

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