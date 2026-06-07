Liam Hicks And Marlins Play Rays On June 7

Hicks is hitting for a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .468 SLG with a 9.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 31 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 1 with an RBI against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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