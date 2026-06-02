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Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins

Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins • #34 C

Liam Hicks And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 2

Liam Hicks and the Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Hicks has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hicks is hitting for a .268 BA, .345 OBP and .479 SLG with a 9.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 29 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (3rd in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (1-4 with a 6.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Liam Hicks

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