Liam Hicks And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 2

Hicks is hitting for a .268 BA, .345 OBP and .479 SLG with a 9.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 29 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (3rd in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (1-4 with a 6.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

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