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Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins

Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins • #34 C

Liam Hicks And Marlins Square Off Against Giants On June 19

Liam Hicks and his Miami Marlins will square off against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hicks has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hicks is hitting for a .280 BA, .362 OBP and .477 SLG with a 9.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 40 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs (7th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Liam Hicks

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