Liam Hicks And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 9

Hicks is hitting for a .262 BA, .346 OBP and .461 SLG with a 9.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 32 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.