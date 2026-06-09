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Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins

Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins • #34 C

Liam Hicks And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 9

Liam Hicks and the Miami Marlins will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hicks has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hicks is hitting for a .262 BA, .346 OBP and .461 SLG with a 9.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 32 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Liam Hicks

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