Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 7
Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Sosa has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sosa is hitting for a .111 BA, .111 OBP and .167 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .278 and he has scored one run. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
The Orioles are sending Trevor Rogers (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.