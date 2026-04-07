Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 7

Sosa is hitting for a .111 BA, .111 OBP and .167 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .278 and he has scored one run. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Trevor Rogers (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

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