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Lenyn Sosa
Chicago White Sox

Lenyn Sosa

Chicago White Sox • #50 SS

Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Take On Marlins On March 30

Lenyn Sosa and his Chicago White Sox will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sosa has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sosa had a .264 BA, .293 OBP and .434 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .727 and he scored 57 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 75 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Chris Paddack takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lenyn Sosa

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