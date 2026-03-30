Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Take On Marlins On March 30

Sosa had a .264 BA, .293 OBP and .434 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .727 and he scored 57 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 75 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Chris Paddack takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.

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