Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Take On Blue Jays On April 4

Sosa had a .264 BA, .293 OBP and .434 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .727 and he scored 57 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 75 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Mason Fluharty will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.