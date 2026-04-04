Lenyn Sosa And White Sox Take On Blue Jays On April 4
Lenyn Sosa and his Chicago White Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Sosa has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sosa had a .264 BA, .293 OBP and .434 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .727 and he scored 57 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 75 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Marlins.
Mason Fluharty will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.