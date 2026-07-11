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Lawrence Butler
Oakland Athletics

Lawrence Butler

Oakland Athletics • #4 RF

Lawrence Butler And Athletics Face White Sox On July 11

Lawrence Butler and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Butler has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Butler is hitting for a .200 BA, .293 OBP and .302 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 30 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Bryan Hudson (3-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lawrence Butler

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