Lawrence Butler And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 10
Lawrence Butler and his Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Butler has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Butler is hitting for a .199 BA, .294 OBP and .303 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 30 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.
Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.