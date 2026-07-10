Lawrence Butler And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 10

Butler is hitting for a .199 BA, .294 OBP and .303 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 30 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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