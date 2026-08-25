Lawrence Butler And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 25

Butler is hitting for a .223 BA, .318 OBP and .363 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 49 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) in his last game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 158 strikeouts.

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