Lawrence Butler And Athletics Face Royals On Aug. 19

Butler is hitting for a .211 BA, .303 OBP and .353 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 46 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

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